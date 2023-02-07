CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
7 February 2023

Making IT security training stick

In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at IT security training, and asks whether gamification could be the secret to making it stick. We examine how the metaverse might change the way we work in real life. And we find out how job cuts across the tech sector affect employment opportunities for IT contractors in 2023. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All