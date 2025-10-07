CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Is the UK’s digital ID scheme doomed to fail?
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a look at the government’s somewhat controversial plan to introduce a national, compulsory digital ID scheme. Ranil Boteju, chief data and analytics officer at Lloyds Banking Group, also runs us through how the financial services giant is planning to use agentic AI to improve the customer experience. In the third part of our buyer’s guide on cloud management and security, details about the plethora of security tools that exist for enterprises looking to manage their Amazon Web Services stacks gets the deep-dive treatment. And, in our final feature in the issue, we look at the evolution in mobile app technology within the retail space. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Keir Starmer launches digital ID scheme, but does it stand a chance?
Amid an economic crisis, public scepticism and confusing messages, could the government’s digital identity programme fail before it even gets off the ground?
Interview: Using AI agents as judges in GenAI workflows
We speak to Ranil Boteju, chief data and analytics officer at Lloyds Banking Group, about how the bank sees agentic AI in customer-facing chatbots
How cyber security professionals are leveraging AWS tools
It’s now essential for IT security teams to have oversight of cloud computing, and Amazon Web Services offers a plethora of tools to make managing it easier. Find out how cyber pros are using them in the wild
What’s the latest with retail mobile apps?
Mamas and Papas, MandM and Ocado are among the retailers launching or relaunching mobile apps this year, but what digital experiences are consumers looking for in 2025 and how best can they be enabled by tech?