CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Is the UK’s digital ID scheme doomed to fail?

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a look at the government’s somewhat controversial plan to introduce a national, compulsory digital ID scheme. Ranil Boteju, chief data and analytics officer at Lloyds Banking Group, also runs us through how the financial services giant is planning to use agentic AI to improve the customer experience. In the third part of our buyer’s guide on cloud management and security, details about the plethora of security tools that exist for enterprises looking to manage their Amazon Web Services stacks gets the deep-dive treatment. And, in our final feature in the issue, we look at the evolution in mobile app technology within the retail space. Read the issue now.