CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
29 June 2021

Is the UK government planning to rewrite GDPR?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, a government taskforce on post-Brexit regulations has recommended changes to GDPR in the UK – we examine the implications. The NHS has launched a new data strategy - we look at what it means for your medical records. And we ask how to avoid the performance problems that affect private cloud. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All