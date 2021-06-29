CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Is the UK government planning to rewrite GDPR?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, a government taskforce on post-Brexit regulations has recommended changes to GDPR in the UK – we examine the implications. The NHS has launched a new data strategy - we look at what it means for your medical records. And we ask how to avoid the performance problems that affect private cloud. Read the issue now.
UK taskforce calls for cutting GDPR protections
The UK’s Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform has recommended scrapping safeguards against automated decision-making contained in the General Data Protection Regulation
NHSX policy document focuses on patients and data sharing
Patient privacy and data and code reuse are three of the pillars outlined in the NHSX’s new data strategy for sharing patient data
Private cloud deployments: Beating the blind spots and bottlenecks
Private cloud can be challenging to manage while meeting the ramped-up demands of data-driven enterprises
