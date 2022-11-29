CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to stop data retention from killing the planet
In this week’s Computer Weekly, there’s a hidden environmental cost to the vast volumes of data being generated – we examine what can be done to address it. We talk to the CISO of consumer reviews site Trustpilot, about building trust in IT security. And we look at what IT leaders can do if they inherit a toxic team environment. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Carbon copies: How to stop data retention from killing the planet
Our society has a serious digital hoarding problem, which is coming at a cost to the environment. But what can be done to address it?
-
The Security Interviews: Building trust online
Consumer reviews website Trustpilot has built and scaled its IT security team and is now turning to agile methods and DevSecOps to further enhance its cyber capabilities
-
How can IT leaders tackle a toxic team environment?
What can IT leaders do if they inherit a toxic team environment to ensure their team starts to function effectively again?