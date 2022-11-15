CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to protect against ransomware attacks
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at how to prepare for and protect against ransomware, and what to do if you’re hit by an attack. We gauge industry reaction to Ofcom’s plan to investigate the big three cloud providers. And we find out how travel giant TUI is implementing self-service analytics. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How to prepare for ransomware
What are the best practices you should use to protect against ransomware attacks and manage such attacks when they do happen?
Providers unconcerned about Ofcom probe into hyperscaler influence on cloud market
Should we be more worried about the growing dominance of the three big cloud providers – AWS, Azure and Google?
CIO interview: Marc Jennings, CIO of analytics and AI, TUI
The international travel group is overhauling its data stack and aims to provide self-service analytics to key employees across the organisation