CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How to keep network costs affordable
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as demands for networking performance and speed increase, we examine how to keep a handle on costs. Chip makers are investing in PLC technology – the next generation of flash storage – but some think it won’t be worth the effort; we investigate. And we listen in as tech industry leaders and politicians discuss the regulation of AI. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Optimising net gains: Building efficient and effective network coverage
We look at how companies can gain efficient and effective network coverage around the world without it costing the earth
-
PLC flash: The next generation or a mirage?
PLC could be productised within two years, but chip makers might not think it worth the effort. Will managing multiple voltages be more hassle than adding layers to existing flash?