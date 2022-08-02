CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to create a datacentre capacity plan
In this week’s Computer Weekly, planning datacentre capacity is a growing challenge – we ask the experts for the latest best practice. Victims of the Post Office IT scandal explain why they think they were targeted for speaking out. And we look at the digital skills gap in retail and find out how employers can source talent. Read the issue now.
Looking ahead: How to create a multi-year datacentre capacity plan
Datacentres and cloud providers without a crystal ball can make educated guesses on future requirements to right-size resources and infrastructure
Post Office attacked subpostmasters who questioned Horizon, say victims
When the Post Office’s lie about the Horizon system failed to silence subpostmaster critics, it took more extreme measures, say victims of the scandal
Retail’s IT talent search intensifies
Retailers from different sectors are on the hunt to fill similar IT job roles, but are all finding different ways to source the sought-after talent