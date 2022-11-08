CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How the US-China chip war will affect IT leaders
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the US ramps up semiconductor sanctions on China, we examine the ramifications across the tech sector. Cyber criminals are turning to new forms of encryption – we talk to the Dutch researchers trying to catch them. And we look at what cloud providers need to do to improve customer experience. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Biden ramps up China chip sanctions
The war of words between China and the US has ramifications across the high-tech sector. We report on the latest developments
Dutch PhD project aims to automate discovery and deciphering of steganography
Meike Kombrink, a PhD student in the Netherlands, is focused on detecting hidden messages on the internet
What cloud users need to know: Ensuring greater end point engagement for improved cloud delivery
Although early-adopter worries about cloud may have dissipated, the end-user experience can still leave much to be desired