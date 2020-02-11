CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How the Post Office caused so much misery
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after a landmark legal victory against the Post Office over a faulty IT system, campaigner Alan Bates shares his 20-year story of trials and triumph. Oracle is under fire over its cloud sales practices – we examine the claims. And we look at the sustainability challenges for datacentres. Read the issue now.
Alan Bates: The ‘details man’ the Post Office paid the price for ignoring
In 2003, subpostmaster Alan Bates had his contract terminated when he refused to comply with Post Office policy. A decade and a half later, against the odds, he took the Post Office to the High Court and won a multimillion-pound legal case
Oracle customers complain of cloud coercion
In December, Oracle won its day in court – but a poll reveals a sales tactic based on audit threats combined with heavy cloud discounts
From consumer to prosumer: Reducing the datacentre industry’s reliance on the national grid
With the government ramping up plans to go net zero on carbon emissions by 2050, where does the datacentre industry stand – and how can it become more sustainable over the coming years?