CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

11 February 2020

How the Post Office caused so much misery

In this week’s Computer Weekly, after a landmark legal victory against the Post Office over a faulty IT system, campaigner Alan Bates shares his 20-year story of trials and triumph. Oracle is under fire over its cloud sales practices – we examine the claims. And we look at the sustainability challenges for datacentres. Read the issue now.

