CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

How supply chain management is changing after Covid-19
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the profound changes in supply chain management as a result of the global pandemic. We find out how digital experience platforms can help deliver an omni-channel web presence. And we look at the role of technology in cracking down on international money laundering. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Covid crisis shifts supply chain management from efficiency to resilience
Supply chain management seems to be changing profoundly as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, possibly shifting from an economy of efficiency to resilience, harnessing trading networks, machine learning and robotic process automation
Digital experience management – web content management for the omnichannel age?
Digital experience management represents an evolution of web content management for a more omnichannel commercial world. We explore its definition and applicability
Can banks solve money laundering puzzle through technology?
Banks face a huge challenge in identifying and stopping money laundering without interfering with police investigations