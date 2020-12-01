CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
1 December 2020

How retailers are using technology to survive

In this week’s Computer Weekly, with high street retailers struggling to survive, we look at how technology can keep stores relevant. Everyone is focusing on flash storage, but hard disk drives are still an essential part of the IT toolkit. And we examine the latest developments in the ongoing Post Office Horizon IT scandal. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All