CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

How retailers are using technology to survive
In this week’s Computer Weekly, with high street retailers struggling to survive, we look at how technology can keep stores relevant. Everyone is focusing on flash storage, but hard disk drives are still an essential part of the IT toolkit. And we examine the latest developments in the ongoing Post Office Horizon IT scandal. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How retailers are using tech to cope with changing footfall
Customer behaviour was shifting long before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the online shopping boom, so what technology are retailers using to keep stores relevant?
Spinning disk hard drives: Good value for many use cases
When it comes to storage media, all talk is of flash, but there are plenty of use cases where – far less costly – spinning disk can do a perfectly adequate job in the enterprise
Subpostmasters want £300m from a government that allowed Post Office ‘reign of terror’
The government allowed the Post Office to “run amok” and destroy lives, says complaint to Parliamentary Ombudsman