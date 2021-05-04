CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How KFC put digital on the menu
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how fast-food chain KFC turned to digital to survive the pandemic. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at technologies to improve office productivity for home workers. And we assess the growing problem of electronic waste and how to tackle it. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
CIO interview: Nitin Chaturvedi, chief digital and technology officer, KFC Global
The Covid-19 pandemic led to the digital element of KFC’s business becoming increasingly important, says the fast food retailer’s chief digital and technology officer
-
Navigating the sticky issue of monitoring employee productivity
With employees having shifted en masse to remote working during the pandemic, we explore how enterprises have maintained the productivity of their dispersed workforce
-
Ecolabels and data sanitisation key to recycling and reusing IT assets
Ecolabels on hardware and data sanitisation of devices are key to recycling and reusing old IT equipment respectively, helping enterprises avoid unnecessary asset destruction and contributing to increasingly high levels of electronic waste globally