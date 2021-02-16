CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How Covid-19 has hit IT salaries and job prospects
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our salary survey reveals the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on IT professionals’ wages and job security. A potentially deadly cyber attack on a US water plant highlights the risks to critical infrastructure. And we find out how NHS Scotland is using tech to support its vaccine roll-out. Read the issue now.
-
Covid-19 saw 32% of UK&I firms furlough IT staff in 2020
The coronavirus outbreak led to pay freezes, reduced hours and furlough for many IT workers, according to Computer Weekly’s annual salary survey
-
‘Batman Begins’ cyber attack is a warning to CNI providers
A thwarted cyber attack in a Florida town that could have resulted in the poisoning of the water supply is a timely reminder of the vulnerability of critical services
-
CIO interview: Deryck Mitchelson, director of digital, NHS Scotland
We speak to NHS Scotland’s head of digital about the IT to help ease the pressure on the health service, which has intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic
