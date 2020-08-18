CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How Covid-19 elevated the datacentre
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how datacentres and their workers became part of our critical national infrastructure due to the pandemic. Firms considering upgrading to SAP S/4 Hana face hefty bills – we look at how to keep costs down. And we analyse the increasing rate of applications being migrated to the cloud.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has elevated the status of the datacentre industry
The pandemic has served to highlight just how dependent the world is on the datacentre community – and governments, policy-makers and investors are taking note
-
Five tips to lower S/4 Hana costs
With budgets being squeezed, how can organisations on SAP ECC reduce the cost of switching to S/4 Hana?
-
Between a cloud and a hard place: companies change applications tack
The Covid-19 pandemic crisis has intensified and sped up the migration of business applications to the cloud