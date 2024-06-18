CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
General election 2024 – the digital policies examined
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the digital policies revealed in the three main political parties’ general election manifestos. Our new buyer’s guide looks at the latest trends in cloud security. And we find out about the EU’s plans for a digital single market that could span the globe. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
General election 2024: Labour promises to boost digital infrastructure
The Labour Party manifesto for the UK general election promises a new industrial strategy and an overhaul of planning rules to help support the digital and tech sector
-
Securing the edge: A new battleground in mobile network security
Edge computing is transforming approaches to mobile network infrastructure, but failure to secure it can expose networks and data to cyber threats. Learn more about the dangers and potential solutions