CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

18 June 2024

General election 2024 – the digital policies examined

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the digital policies revealed in the three main political parties’ general election manifestos. Our new buyer’s guide looks at the latest trends in cloud security. And we find out about the EU’s plans for a digital single market that could span the globe. Read the issue now.

