CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Freezing digital history in the Arctic Circle
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out why GitHub is storing its historical open source code repositories on analogue film in the Arctic Circle. Our buyer’s guide examines modern software development practices. And we hear how virtual reality technology helped the UK build more ventilators to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
How analogue film will be the future of digital history
The pandemic meant GitHub had to wait until July to store a 21TB snapshot of its code repositories, on special film that can last a thousand years
-
Portrait of the software developer as an artist
Many programmers see themselves as artists – of a sort. Computer Weekly investigates what it means to be a modern software developer
-
Executive interview: Ford’s Graham Hoare on manufacturing ventilators
The executive director for business transformation at Ford of Britain discusses how augmented reality supported the VentilatorChallengeUK effort