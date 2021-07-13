CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Driving intelligence – behind the scenes of Volkswagen’s in-car software

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes of Volkswagen’s in-car software R&D centre. The UK’s largest supercomputer has gone live in Cambridge – we find out how it will transform healthcare research. And we talk to DWP’s digital chief about the restructuring of its IT capabilities. Read the issue now.