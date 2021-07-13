CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Driving intelligence – behind the scenes of Volkswagen’s in-car software
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes of Volkswagen’s in-car software R&D centre. The UK’s largest supercomputer has gone live in Cambridge – we find out how it will transform healthcare research. And we talk to DWP’s digital chief about the restructuring of its IT capabilities. Read the issue now.
How containerisation helps VW develop car software
Volkswagen’s R&D centre is working with Red Hat to use containerisation to improve how it develops and tests software for the control systems in cars
The Cambridge-1 switch-on: UK’s most powerful supercomputer goes live
The UK's most powerful supercomputer has gone live, with Nvidia talking up its potential to transform artificial intelligence-based healthcare research around the world
CIO interview: Simon McKinnon, chief digital and information officer, DWP
The Department for Work and Pensions’ CDIO sheds light on its digital ambitions and how it is bringing more digital capability in-house through the integration of Benefits and Pension Digital Technology Services staff
