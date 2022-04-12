CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Disney combines digital, data and creativity to win advertising opportunities
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the executive vice-president for client and brand solutions at Disney Advertising Sales about how it is using data to subserve story-telling excellence. We delve into how rising energy costs negatively impacted the UK arm of Sungard Availability Services. And we look at the role of infrastructure as code in edge datacentres. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
CDO interview: Lisa Valentino, executive VP for client and brand solutions, Disney Advertising Sales
The entertainment giant is bringing marketing, data and technology together to make the most of its growing digital advertising opportunities
-
Hybrid working in the metaverse
Few topics have attracted more headlines over the past year than hybrid work and the metaverse. How can these realities fit together and become productive in the new normal of work?
-
Sungard UK in administration: How rising energy costs are impacting the datacentre market
As households brace for another rise in their energy bills, news that the UK arm of Sungard AS has fallen into administration highlights the toll the surge in gas and electricity prices is taking on the datacentre industry
