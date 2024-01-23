CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Davos 2024: AI disinformation tops global risks
In this week’s Computer Weekly, AI-generated disinformation and misinformation will be the top risks for businesses, governments and the public over the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum. Intel’s CTO discusses the chip maker’s plans for the European market. And we examine the dearth of digital skills among elected officials. Read the issue now.
Davos 2024: AI-generated disinformation poses threat to elections, says World Economic Forum
Disinformation and misinformation are the top risks facing businesses, governments and the public over the next two years
CTO interview: Greg Lavender, Intel
Computer Weekly caught up with Intel’s chief technology officer to find out the semiconductor giant’s plans for the European market