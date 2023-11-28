CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Datacentres or green belt? Why the UK has to choose
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the minefield around datacentre planning permission across the UK, after government blocked a major development next to the M25 motorway. The metaverse is making inroads into the indus-trial world – is this the real future for the technology? And we analyse the trends changing the application software market. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Datacentres denied: West London server farm dispute prompts calls for UK planning system reform
The government is under fire after dismissing a datacentre development in west London despite soaring demand for capacity - but how can we balance new development with protecting the UK’s green spaces?
Industrial metaverse heralds commercial transformations
Despite the best of intentions, sometimes rebrands just don’t work. Yet while the adoption issues of the metaverse in the consumer market are real, in the industrial world, the metaverse’s payoffs are tangible