CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Cyber criminals target World Cup Qatar 2022
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the FIFA World Cup opens in Qatar, we examine the cyber security threats from criminals targeting the event. We report from the Gartner Symposium on the latest predictions for enterprise software development. And we talk to the CIO of Kyiv City Council about managing IT in the shadow of war. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Cyber criminals have World Cup Qatar 2022 in their sights
Volumes of malicious cyber activity around the upcoming FIFA World Cup are already starting to tick upwards and are likely to continue to do so
-
A modern approach to enterprise software development
Overworked IT departments need a better way to deliver digitally enabled products and services at the speed the business requires
-
Anything can happen so IT teams need to be ready, says Kyiv City Council CIO
Kyiv City Council’s IT team has experienced challenges faced by no other tech department and is determined to use what it has learnt to take Ukraine forward when the war is over