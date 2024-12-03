CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Curing cancer with computers
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes at the Francis Crick Institute to find out how data science and AI support its groundbreaking medical research. As courts on both sides of the Atlantic target Google, we analyse the legal threats for Big Tech. And our latest buyer’s guide examines cloud and object storage. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: James Fleming, CIO, Francis Crick Institute
Helping to cure cancer with computers puts digital leadership on another level – and the world-leading research institute is turning to data science and artificial intelligence to achieve its groundbreaking goals
-
Stage is set for legal battles over Big Tech dominance
Having lost its case to drop a £7bn collective claim, Google is facing increased legal scrutiny on a number of fronts over its business practices
-
Five reasons why – and when – cloud storage is the answer
We look at when cloud storage can be the best choice, with considerations that include performance, scalability and agility, cost, management simplicity, and security and resilience