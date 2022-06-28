CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Collaboration key to IT sector sustainability
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as sustainability rises up the corporate agenda, IT leaders say more collaboration is needed to meet climate goals. Microsoft faces further calls for greater transparency over software tools used to monitor employees. And the cyber security industry warns over an increasing loss of talent. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Tech sector sustainability efforts need full ecosystem approach
Reorienting the tech sector around collaboration rather than competition and reassessing the industry’s conventional wisdom around economic growth is essential to improving sustainability on the timescale needed, London Tech Week attendees are told
Microsoft Office 365 has ability to ‘spy’ on workers
Microsoft faces calls for ‘transparency’ over tools in Office 365 that allow employers to read staff emails and monitor their computer use at work
How to retain cyber talent in the Great Resignation
The cyber security industry is experiencing alarming rates of resignations, leaving organisations vulnerable to cyber attacks. How can we better retain cyber talent?