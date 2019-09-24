CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Climate change – the challenge for datacentres
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the impact of climate change on datacentres as potential victims and contributors to the problem. We look at the rise of voice channels and how IT leaders can use the technology for better customer experience. And we ask what lessons must be learned from Ecuador’s citizens’ data breach. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Unpicking the datacentre industry’s complicated relationship with climate change
The energy usage habits of datacentres often see the sector labelled as a contributor to climate change, but the situation is far more nuanced than that, it seems
-
IT leaders need to speak up about the voice channel
Voice assistants represent the next frontier, and a range of new skills will be needed to move beyond pilot projects to a true voice channel
-
Ecuador citizens’ data breach holds lessons for enterprises
What caused the mass breach of Ecuadorian citizens’ data, and what can businesses learn from it?
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Zine
From IT disaster to digital innovation at RBSDownload
-
E-Zine
Food giant acts fast on lean ITDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - NordicsDownload
-
E-Handbook
2017/18 Salary Survey - BeneluxDownload