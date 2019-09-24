CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

24 September 2019

Climate change – the challenge for datacentres

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the impact of climate change on datacentres as potential victims and contributors to the problem. We look at the rise of voice channels and how IT leaders can use the technology for better customer experience. And we ask what lessons must be learned from Ecuador’s citizens’ data breach. Read the issue now.

