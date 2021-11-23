CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

23 November 2021

Can the tech community show us how to save the world?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we report from the COP26 conference on how the tech world’s collaborative open source model could help tackle climate change. Gartner has urged IT leaders to rethink their role as business come to rely on digital technologies. And we ask if your office security is at risk as staff return. Read the issue now.

