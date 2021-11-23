CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Can the tech community show us how to save the world?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we report from the COP26 conference on how the tech world’s collaborative open source model could help tackle climate change. Gartner has urged IT leaders to rethink their role as business come to rely on digital technologies. And we ask if your office security is at risk as staff return. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
COP26: Lord Maude on using open source to help fight against climate change
Public and private sector organisations need to pool their resources and collaborate to address the climate crisis by using open source technologies, urged Lord Maude during OpenUK’s COP26 event
-
Gartner: Why CIOs need to replan their roadmap
IT has always been about gaining more efficiency by automating processes, but greater efficiency doesn’t lead to a step change in business outcomes
-
Back on the office network: What are the risks for mobile users?
Many people are returning to offices and bringing their mobile devices with them. What are the cyber security implications of this?
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly 25 March 2014Download
-
E-Zine
Will the NHS’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app work?Download
-
E-Zine
Who will get your digital vote?Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 ASEAN IT stories of 2019Download