CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Can the internet take the strain?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as millions of people work from home, we examine the measures in place to make sure the internet stays up and running. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at the best practice in application modernisation. And we find out how IT leaders are tackling the skills shortage to recruit the best tech talent. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Coronavirus: Internet capable of taking the strain but service prioritisation key
With networks offering assurances they can cope with the millions of added users working from home, experts suggest that strict management of applications and services will be pivotal
What are the drivers for application modernisation?
Application modernisation is not something that just happens, nor is it just driven by digitisation and cloud-first strategies
How to build the perfect tech team despite talent shortages
The technology skills gap is growing worldwide, despite digital skills being as important as ever. So how can IT leaders develop the perfect tech team in the current talent environment?