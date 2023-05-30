CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Can the UK cash in on chips?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the UK government has committed £1bn to the semiconductor sector – but can it ever compete with the US and China? The potential of 5G networking could transform manufacturing – we examine the implications. And we talk to the global CIO at cloud storage provider Box about plans to incorporate AI and machine learning. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
National semiconductor strategy: Balancing skills, migration and security
The UK government is putting £1bn into semiconductor research and design over the next 10 years to develop a robust chip sector
The new shape of design in the age of Industry 4.0
The modern manufacturing process has evolved over the last decades to the point where there are many interconnected disciplines taking place, often at the same time. With the advent of advanced comms technologies, interconnections are taking on a whole new paradigm for engineering.