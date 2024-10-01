CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
AI advances in cancer care
In this week’s Computer Weekly, medtech startups are showing how AI can offer dramatic advances in cancer care – we talk to one such firm to find out more. Every CIO is used to delivering rapid response times for users, but not many target latency of eight nanoseconds – we find out how it’s done. And we examine the latest trends on datacentre cooling in the light of advances in energy efficiency. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Medtech startup brings Oracle AI to bear on cancer drug research
Learn how Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and its cutting-edge AI features are bringing new benefits to cancer care by helping doctors identify better treatment options
-
CTO interview: Budgeting in nanoseconds
At high-performance financial exchange LMAX Group, applications are allowed just eight nanoseconds of latency – but how does it achieve this?