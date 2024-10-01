CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

AI advances in cancer care

In this week’s Computer Weekly, medtech startups are showing how AI can offer dramatic advances in cancer care – we talk to one such firm to find out more. Every CIO is used to delivering rapid response times for users, but not many target latency of eight nanoseconds – we find out how it’s done. And we examine the latest trends on datacentre cooling in the light of advances in energy efficiency. Read the issue now.