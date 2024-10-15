CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

15 October 2024

A future of virtual collaboration

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality are set to transform workplace collaboration. We look at how AI is helping to deliver improvements in customer experience. And we analyse the problems in the Post Office project to replace its troubled Horizon IT system. Read the issue now.

