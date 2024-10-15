CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
A future of virtual collaboration
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality are set to transform workplace collaboration. We look at how AI is helping to deliver improvements in customer experience. And we analyse the problems in the Post Office project to replace its troubled Horizon IT system. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
The future of collaboration in virtuality
The internet has introduced a host of applications to enable increasingly sophisticated collaboration across distances. Email catapulted economies into near real-time cooperation of teams, but new technologies promise to unleash immersive collaboration tools
-
CX+EX=BG, with added AI: A winning formula for customer experience
Guaranteeing customer experiences of the highest level possible is one of the cornerstones of the modern business. Is there a magic formula? It could well be a combination of artificial intelligence and pixie dust