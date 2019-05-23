CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Nordea links up with IBM to meet fintech challenge
IBM’s €473m managed services contract with Nordea reflects an increasing trend among Nordic banks to outsource more of their IT to help meet the challenge of fintechs. Also read how a shortage of women in the boardroom is a problem in the Nordics but the tech sector points to a more promising future, and find out why the Norwegian government has launched a regulatory sandbox for the fintech sector.
Features in this issue
IBM deal to drive Nordea’s IT-led transformation
Nordea is expanding its relationship with IBM through a deal that will give it access to the skills and resources required to keep pace with the digital revolution in banking
Norway's government gives green light to fintech sandbox
The government in Norway is launching a regulatory sandbox, which it hopes will help the country's fintech sector catch up on those in other Nordic countries
Swedish state and industry back autonomous vehicle testing facility
AstaZero facility will “road-test” next-generation 5G and digital innovations to support the development of self-driving cars and other vehicles