CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

CW Europe: Why are Dutch companies slow to take advantage of the IoT?
Also read why construction of Apple's first non-US datacentre has halted in Denmark
Features in this issue
Dutch companies lack knowledge of IoT’s benefits
Many organisations in the Netherlands are missing out on the benefits of the internet of things because they lack awareness of its potential
Mobile phones and health: is 5G being rolled out too fast?
European countries are rolling out 5G mobile communications at breakneck speed as they seek to gain a competitive edge over the US and Asia. But some scientists have raised questions about the effects of 5G mobile phone radiation on public health and are calling for a precautionary approach
Fiat Chrysler commits to Android for connected vehicles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has signed deals with Google and Samsung to power its connected vehicle ecosystem