CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW EMEA: Kyiv is ready for anything
CIOs must be ready for the unexpected, but not many CIOs and IT teams face keeping a city’s vital IT running while fighting for their lives. In this issue of CW EMEA, Oleg Polovynko, CIO at Kyiv City Council, explains how the IT team in the Ukrainian capital has kept services running for its residents amid relentless bombing by Russian forces. We also look at how the Netherlands is planning to regulate AI to reduce bias, how highly accurate time protocols ensure fair trading in finance, and the use of technology in agriculture in Denmark. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Anything can happen so IT teams need to be ready, says Kyiv City Council CIO
Kyiv City Council’s IT team has experienced challenges faced by no other tech department and is determined to use what it has learnt to take Ukraine forward when the war is over
-
Netherlands wants watchdog to reduce bias in artificial intelligence
Dutch government will take swift action to prevent citizens getting into trouble due to the misuse of algorithms