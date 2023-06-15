CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW APAC: Trend Watch – Artificial intelligence

Businesses the world over are exploring ways to use artificial intelligence in their operations. In this handbook, focused on the application of AI in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at the issue of ethics in AI, what lab-grown neurons could mean for the technology, how an Indian agritech is helping firms maximise crop yields, and how to find winning AI use cases. Read the issue now.