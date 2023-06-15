CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
June 2023

CW APAC: Trend Watch – Artificial intelligence

Businesses the world over are exploring ways to use artificial intelligence in their operations. In this handbook, focused on the application of AI in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at the issue of ethics in AI, what lab-grown neurons could mean for the technology, how an Indian agritech is helping firms maximise crop yields, and how to find winning AI use cases. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View CW Asia-Pacific Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All