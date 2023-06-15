CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
CW APAC: Trend Watch – Artificial intelligence
Businesses the world over are exploring ways to use artificial intelligence in their operations. In this handbook, focused on the application of AI in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at the issue of ethics in AI, what lab-grown neurons could mean for the technology, how an Indian agritech is helping firms maximise crop yields, and how to find winning AI use cases. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How AI ethics is coming to the fore with generative AI
The hype around ChatGPT and other large language models is driving more interest in AI and putting ethical considerations surrounding their use to the fore
How lab grown neurons could power the future of AI
Melbourne-based Cortical Labs’ lab grown neurons could speed up AI training in a more energy efficient way and its work has caught the eye of hyperscalers and Amazon’s CTO
