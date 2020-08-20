CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW APAC: Expert advice on hybrid cloud
Despite numerous benefits, organisations with lots of legacy applications can’t or won’t move everything to the public cloud. Some organisations may also choose to retain sensitive data on-premise for security reasons. In this edition of Expert Advice, we look at why and how APAC firms are deploying and managing their hybrid cloud infrastructure. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
APAC hybrid cloud adoption still cloudy
Although there are clear benefits of hybrid cloud, enterprises in Asia-Pacific aren’t making the most of them due to a lack of holistic understanding, strategic frameworks and skillsets
-
Inside Lenovo’s transition to a solutions provider
Lenovo’s long-term transformation from a primarily hardware supplier to an IT solutions provider is progressing, but the journey isn’t over yet
-
Red Hat-VMware rivalry intensifies with OpenShift virtualisation
New virtualisation features in OpenShift point to an emerging Kubernetes platform war between Red Hat and VMware