CW+ Premium Content/CW ANZ

CW ANZ: Trend Watch – Security
With regulations pushing data protection up the business agenda, we look at how Australia’s Notifiable Data Breaches scheme has been received and consider why a survey that found Australian firms are experiencing fewer cyber breach incidents appears to conflict with anecdotal evidence that suggests the opposite.
Features in this issue
Australia’s Notifiable Data Breaches scheme drives compliance but issues remain
Australia’s data breach notification rules have largely been complied with, but some quarters are calling for more clarity on the reporting threshold and tougher action against errant firms
Some Australian firms still in the dark about cyber security
A report suggesting Australian firms are experiencing fewer cyber incidents has left its co-author perplexed with the findings
Data breaches in Australia show no sign of abating
Australia’s privacy watchdog recorded over 800 cases of data breaches, nearly one year into the country’s mandatory data breach notification regime