Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Royal Holloway: Testing antivirus efficacy in Linux

Antivirus software plays an important part in protecting users and networks from malware. Consequently, installing and keeping this software up-to-date is considered an essential step in securing computing devices regardless of operating system. However, there seems to be a perception among Linux users that this OS can only be marginally affected by malicious software. In this article from our Royal Holloway security series, we evaluate the effectiveness of some antivirus products by using local installations of online malware scanning service VirusTotal and penetration testing tool Metasploit.