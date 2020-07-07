Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Royal Holloway: A novel approach to clustering malware behaviour to improve malware detection

This article is based on a study to evaluate the accuracy of clustering-based malware detection to see whether it improves malware detection. Clustering malware behaviour can be very useful, but it is unknown how accurate clustering algorithms are when dealing with malware. In this article I describe an attempt to measure the accuracy of these algorithms. My results show that the accuracy of clustering-based malware detection is highly subjective.