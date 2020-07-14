CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Royal Holloway: Secure connected and autonomous vehicles - the long road ahead
Recent advances in technology have led to new safety and comfort features being added to vehicles, with ambitious plans for driverless cars and other connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) systems being developed which are expected to reduce accidents, pollution and congestion. This article looks at some of the requirements, constraints and challenges, including two areas of uncertainty: data and software updates.
Table Of Contents
- The last decade: technological advances and societal shifts.
- Introduction to CAV technologies and dependencies.
- The next decade: all systems go or should we expect delays?
