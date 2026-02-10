Access your Pro+ Content below.
On the bug side cartoon collection – 2025: Inflating, Inflating, the AI bubble
Three times a week in Computer Weekly’s French sister title, LeMagIT, cartoonist François Cointe treats readers to his gentle and funny cartoons, which wonderfully recount the adventures and misadventures of IT in the corporate world. François is very popular in France, and we’re delighted to bring his humour to an English-speaking audience. Download and enjoy.
Table Of Contents
- The dark side: To manage IT projects, it is not enough to study best practices; there is also a dark side to IT, the side of bugs... The side of projects that stall, IT specialists who burn out, and budgets that get bogged down. Le MagIT explores this side in its thematic guides through drawings, fantasy, and humour, knowing that what is funny, of course, only happens to others.
- A retrospective look: Technologies change and progress, but people do not. Remembering what didn’t work is a way of anticipating what won’t work tomorrow. So, to remember the passing of time and the bugs that fade away, here is our 15th album, a retrospective of the year 2025 through the drawings published in Le MagIT.
- The growing AI bubble: Well, 2025 was a turbulent year! But, unperturbed by geopolitical upheavals, punitive and erratic customs duties, and brutalised sovereignties, the AI bubble inflated throughout the year, attracting capital and energy. And with it, a nagging question? It’s growing, it’s growing, but what will this mountain give birth to?