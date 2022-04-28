Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

MITRE ATT&CK: Climb to the top

The purpose of this article is to explain what the MITRE ATT&CK framework is and how it has become the de-facto industry standard for describing cyber adversarial behaviour. It will illustrate why it was created, why it can be considered a burgeoning cyber security ontology, and how it ended up being one of the most widespread frameworks.