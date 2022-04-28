CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
MITRE ATT&CK: Climb to the top
The purpose of this article is to explain what the MITRE ATT&CK framework is and how it has become the de-facto industry standard for describing cyber adversarial behaviour. It will illustrate why it was created, why it can be considered a burgeoning cyber security ontology, and how it ended up being one of the most widespread frameworks.
Table Of Contents
- The MITRE ATT&CK framework was born in 2013 as a spin-off of MITRE’s Fort Meade eXperiment (FMX).
- FMX was a research environment used to emulate both adversarial and defender behaviours in an effort to use telemetry and behavioural analysis to improve post-compromise detection of threats.
- A thorough understanding of the MITRE ATT&CK framework and of its uses can be beneficial to cyber security enthusiasts and professionals at all levels: technical, managerial and board.