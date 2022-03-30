CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to training programmes and tools
It’s important for an organisation to pick training tools that suit its needs. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how to cultivate the right learning culture, the best security training options and why post-pandemic reskilling needs to focus on mainframes
Table Of Contents
- How to militate against the so-called great resignation.
- Looking at the options available to help IT leaders boost security skills.
- Assessing the pandemic’s role in the nationwide skills shortage.
