A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to post-Covid supply chain management

The supply chain has been under great pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic, not helped by several high-profile cyber attacks. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the key considerations for business leaders going forward, the importance of data transparency and how cyber attacks on the supply chain have increased
Table Of Contents
- Assessing the key considerations for business leaders after high-profile supply chain cyber attacks
- Why a circular economy requires data transparency across supply chains
- Looking at how supply chain attacks have intensified