More than half of schools do not offer computer science GCSE, says Royal Society

More than half of schools in England do not offer students a computer science GCSE, according to a report by the Royal Society.

The study has found 54% of schools in England do not offer a computer science GCSE and, based on the results, the Royal Society believes a £60m investment in computing education is needed over the next five years to ensure young people are learning necessary skills.

If the government invested the suggested £60m into computing education, this would represent a 10x increase in the amount of funding in computing education.

Without the funding, students will not learn skills surrounding new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and machine learning, according to the Royal Society.

Fellow for the Royal Society, Steve Furber, said the rate of technology change means all jobs in the future will require digital skills, and those working in tech in the future will be in roles not yet created – making it important to teach digital skills to help young people adapt once they make it to the workplace.

But teachers have admitted to feeling ill-equipped to deliver the computing curriculum, and many believe they have not received the support needed to teach the subject.

The Royal Society discovered that England only met 68% of its target for recruiting computing teachers into entry-level training courses over the past five years. In Scotland, the number of computer science teachers fell by a quarter in the past 10 years.

“For pupils to thrive, we need knowledgeable, highly skilled teachers. However, computing teachers have told us that they feel the government rushed in a new curriculum without giving them the support or money to deliver it,” said Furber.