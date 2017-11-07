Panasas upgrades scale-out NAS to ASD-100 and ASH-100 nodes

Panasas has radically changed the form factor of its AS scale-out NAS appliances and doubled performance with upgraded processors and memory.

In the new form factor 4U ASD-100 director nodes provide controller functionality at top of rack, while 4U ASH-100 storage shelves provide capacity.

Download this free guide How to soar your storage performances? The latest PCIe and NVMe technologies offer huge performance gains. Discover their features in this expert guide Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

This replaces the existing AS20 nodes, which are 4U also, but contain controller software in one of 11 blades in the unit.

Panasas is scale-out NAS that can grow to petabytes on a single namespace. It is built on a FreeBDS operating system with the company’s own PanFS parallel file system on top. The file system uses an object-based back end but with file access (NFS, SMB) from hosts.

The single namespace is distributed across multiple director nodes. Disk rebuilds are handled in a distributed fashion too, and to distributed HDDs rather than a hot spare.

With the number of central processing unit (CPU) cores and RAM doubled throughput has been doubled also to between 1.5GBps and 1.7GBps.

Storage nodes can be populated with spinning disk drives from 4Tb to 12Tb and flash drives from 480GB to 1.9TB, giving between 88TB and 264Tb of HDD per shelf and 5.3Tb to 21TB of SSD. Panasas customers can vary drive sizes in enclosures to suit the different workloads they have to deal with.

Read more about scale-out NAS Both NAS and object storage offer highly scalable file storage for large volumes of unstructured data, but which is right for your environment?

We recap the key attributes of file and block storage access and the pros and cons of object storage, a method that offers key benefits but also drawbacks compared with SAN and NAS.

Panasas storage systems engineer Dale Brantly hinted the company is planning a move to all-flash scale out NAS.

“Next, we’ll be looking at next-generation storage,” he said. “It could be all-flash, it could be different types of flash in hybrid flash. There’s not a lot of customer demand for it with parallel file systems but there is some requirement for low latency.”

Scale-out NAS is file access storage, but the parallel file system it uses is distributed across many nodes. This allows scaling to petabytes and beyond with large numbers of files possible and the ability to add compute and storage, without disruption in many cases.

Scale-out NAS is best suited to workloads that involve large amounts of unstructured data.

But here it is now being rivalled by object storage, which is able to store large amounts of data in a flat file layout with each object kept under a unique identifier.

This potentially gives it an advantage in scalability over NAS-based systems that can slow down as their file system grows, but object storage can lag in terms of consistency of copies across data protection instances.