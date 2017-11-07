Sergiy Serdyuk - Fotolia
Panasas upgrades scale-out NAS to ASD-100 and ASH-100 nodes
New Panasas appliances upgrade CPU and RAM to double throughput while changing hardware architecture. Clustered NAS specialist says all-flash and tiers of flash are on the roadmap
This Article Covers
Disk systems
Panasas has radically changed the form factor of its AS scale-out NAS appliances and doubled performance with upgraded processors and memory.
In the new form factor 4U ASD-100 director nodes provide controller functionality at top of rack, while 4U ASH-100 storage shelves provide capacity.
How to soar your storage performances?
The latest PCIe and NVMe technologies offer huge performance gains. Discover their features in this expert guide
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
This replaces the existing AS20 nodes, which are 4U also, but contain controller software in one of 11 blades in the unit.
Panasas is scale-out NAS that can grow to petabytes on a single namespace. It is built on a FreeBDS operating system with the company’s own PanFS parallel file system on top. The file system uses an object-based back end but with file access (NFS, SMB) from hosts.
The single namespace is distributed across multiple director nodes. Disk rebuilds are handled in a distributed fashion too, and to distributed HDDs rather than a hot spare.
With the number of central processing unit (CPU) cores and RAM doubled throughput has been doubled also to between 1.5GBps and 1.7GBps.
Storage nodes can be populated with spinning disk drives from 4Tb to 12Tb and flash drives from 480GB to 1.9TB, giving between 88TB and 264Tb of HDD per shelf and 5.3Tb to 21TB of SSD. Panasas customers can vary drive sizes in enclosures to suit the different workloads they have to deal with.
Read more about scale-out NAS
- Both NAS and object storage offer highly scalable file storage for large volumes of unstructured data, but which is right for your environment?
- We recap the key attributes of file and block storage access and the pros and cons of object storage, a method that offers key benefits but also drawbacks compared with SAN and NAS.
Panasas storage systems engineer Dale Brantly hinted the company is planning a move to all-flash scale out NAS.
“Next, we’ll be looking at next-generation storage,” he said. “It could be all-flash, it could be different types of flash in hybrid flash. There’s not a lot of customer demand for it with parallel file systems but there is some requirement for low latency.”
Scale-out NAS is file access storage, but the parallel file system it uses is distributed across many nodes. This allows scaling to petabytes and beyond with large numbers of files possible and the ability to add compute and storage, without disruption in many cases.
Scale-out NAS is best suited to workloads that involve large amounts of unstructured data.
But here it is now being rivalled by object storage, which is able to store large amounts of data in a flat file layout with each object kept under a unique identifier.
This potentially gives it an advantage in scalability over NAS-based systems that can slow down as their file system grows, but object storage can lag in terms of consistency of copies across data protection instances.
CW+
Features
Enjoy the benefits of CW+ membership, learn more and join.
-
E-Handbook
-
E-Zine
-
E-Handbook
Read more on SAN, NAS, solid state, RAID
-
Elastifile goes to market with a parallel file system for the hybrid cloud
-
Big storage revenues face continued decline but for Big Blue things look worse
-
Brisk growth for storage in China; and a who’s who of Chinese data storage companies
-
Nutanix’s IPO launches hyper-converged but can it escape the rules of the storage universe?
Start the conversation
0 comments