Nordea lays off 6,000, citing digital transformation as the driver

Nordea will cut 6,000 jobs worldwide by 2021, including about 2,000 external consultants, as the bank looks to improve competitiveness. The consultants being cut include those supporting IT.

Download this free guide 2017/18 Salary Survey - Nordics Compare your salary and career progression with over 200 IT professionals with Computer Weekly's 2017 UKI Salary Survey. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The move follows Nordea’s ongoing investment in IT renewal and digital banking. In 2014, the bank, the largest financial services group in the Nordics, revealed a €1bn simplification programme, including new core banking and payments systems. This transformation is now cited as the driver behind the layoffs, with Nordea CEO Casper von Koskull telling Reuters the bank is “becoming more digitised and automated.”

“This is not cutting cost in an existing structure, we’re changing the way a bank works,” he said. “On one hand, it’s very exciting, but on the other, of course, it results in the industry needing fewer people.”

Nordea has yet to reveal country or function specific plans, but the layoff process will start later this year. Nordea operates in 19 countries, with the bulk of its operations in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The bank has a total staff of 31,900, mostly in Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

During Nordea’s third quarter results, Koskull described the layoffs as the next phase in Nordea’s transformation, which began two years ago.

“So far, we have significantly built up our capabilities in compliance and risk management functions, as well as invested in technology, such as the core banking platform, digital banking and IT remediation,” he said.

“Since these investments are starting to deliver as expected, it is time to enter the next phase of the transformation, where we see we can structurally bring down costs and increase efficiency.”