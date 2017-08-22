Why embracing new technology is key to successful IT service desks

Many service desk staff believe their jobs will not be offset by artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, according to a survey of 323 IT service managers by IT service management community ITSM.tools for ManageEngine.

Download this free guide Watch out – artificial intelligence (AI) is going to steal your job! Access the latest thinking in AI and machine learning, and look at how these technologies could help your IT department Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Almost 16% of respondents felt their jobs would be severely affected by AI by 2020, while 44% said they though it would have some impact on their jobs. Surprisingly, almost one-third said they though AI would have no impact.

According to some IT service management experts, despite the growth of AI technology such as chatbots, which can be used to manage helpdesk tasks, a fair proportion of IT service desk staff appear to be in denial over the prospect that their jobs may be affected in some way.

Stephen Mann, principal analyst and content director at ITSM.tool, told Computer Weekly: “I don’t think it will be too long before chatbots are used internally.”

AI such as IBM’s Watson can power a chatbot for only $27 a month, which makes an AI far cheaper than having humans man the IT helpdesk, said Mann.

He described chatbots as an evolution of self-service – providing self-service on steroids. “The technology will take away many of the simple tasks,” he added.

But in Mann’s experience, many IT departments have failed to see a return on investment in self-service IT, which means the uptake of chatbots could be similarly hampered.

“A lot of IT pros see AI as something good, to better service end-users, but there are three elephants in the room for AI,” he said. “The first is that AI will steal jobs; the second is whether a consumer wants to be helped by a human; and the third is that the tech will never be more human than humans.”

According to Mann, there is potential for chatbots to take over some of the more straightforward tasks on the IT service desk, freeing staff to work on more complex problem-solving, rather than simply following predefined scripts.