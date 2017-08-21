NotPetya highlights cyber risk in shipping industry

The impact of NotPetya on the Maersk shipping operations is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of cyber attacks on the maritime sector, according to maritime cyber security firm CyberKeel.

Download this free guide New technologies: a source of threat as well as a solution Learn about fighting the ever evolving ransomware, IoT botnet malware and data manipulation attacks. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

In fact, this is nothing new, is steadily increasing – particular in the past year – and has been going on for years but is often unreported, according a report published by the company recently.

Under-reporting is typically down to the fact that victims of successful cyber attacks want to keep such incidents secret from other potential attackers and from customers, and because companies might simply be unaware that they have been breached because of a lack of IT infrastructure monitoring.

Increasing cyber attacks on industries such as shipping underlines the fact that cyber security must be a key component of any digital transformation programme, say security commentators.

The report said the maritime industry is a prime target because there is a significant need for exchanging detailed information across multiple stakeholders, which have different back-end systems and different levels of cyber security.

The maritime industry is also attractive to cyber criminals because large monetary transfers take place involving a large number of stakeholders that are often scattered across multiple countries and time zones, tempting attackers to take advantage of asynchronous systems.

The main motivation for cyber attacks includes general reasons such as stealing money, stealing information and causing disruption and loss, but there are also industry-specific motivations, such as the illegal movement of goods.

As a result, there is a significant cyber risk to the maritime industry, said the report, but executives are not addressing it effectively, despite the national security implications arising from the importance of the maritime industry to most countries.