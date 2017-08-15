Leaked SMB exploits make malware powerful, warns Cylance

Exploits of Microsoft’s server message block (SMB) protocol have been an “unmitigated success” for malware writers, according to researchers at security firm Cylance.

Download this free guide Cyber danger, Will Robinson! Finnish cyber security expert Mikko Hyppönen talks about security in the Nordics, Russia and the trouble with connected devices; Icelandic airline Wow Air averted disaster through the use of application performance monitoring software when it embarked on a major expansion; and find out how, since December 2015, anyone playing popular sandbox game Minecraft has been able to build their worlds on the actual map of Sweden. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

In April 2017, the Shadow Brokers hacking group leaked an arsenal of tools it claimed to have stolen from the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The first of these tools to gain prominence was EternalBlue, an SMB protocol exploit that was a key component of the WannaCry global ransomware attacks in May 2017.

ExternalBlue and other leaked SMB exploits – EternalRomance, EternalSynergy and EternalChampion – then appeared in attacks that followed, such as Petya/NotPetya, bitcoin miner Adylkuzz and the EternalRocks worm.

They have also been incorporated into penetration testing tools such as Metasploit, which are commonly abused by cyber criminals to develop and test malware.

In a newly released report, security researchers at Kaspersky Lab say these exploits became a game-changer in the cyber threat landscape in the second quarter of 2017.

The company claims to have blocked more than five million attacks from April to June using these exploits to take advantage of unpatched software.

According to Cylance, the SMB exploits have proved to be the most useful because they allow arbitrary remote code execution on a victim machine.

“This, by extension, could allow an attacker visibility into potentially sensitive information about the machine itself, its users or its surrounding network environment,” they wrote in a blog post. “That is bad for the user and the Holy Grail for any attacker.”

Since the leak, malware has been reported to spread in worm-like fashion either by embedding their own implementation of the exploits or simply packaging the tools as embedded resources.

“Unfortunately, there is nearly no skill required to leverage these tools and gain unauthorised access to vulnerable systems,” the researchers said.

The researchers provide a detailed analysis of each of the exploits, the shellcode they use and the DoublePulsar backdoor installed by each in an effort to help organisations determine the extent to which they are vulnerable and help inform their decisions on mitigating these vulnerabilities.

The researchers warn that EternalBlue allows the attacker to execute remote code on Windows 7 machines using SMBv2.1 to perform heap-spraying and trigger shellcode, but point out that because of changes from Windows 8, it will work only on Windows 7 or earlier versions.

EternalRomance exploits the process of handling SMBv1 transactions, which allows it to target Windows 7, XP and Vista, as well as Windows Server 2003 and 2008.

EternalSynergy uses a “packet-type confusion vulnerability”, while EternalChampion takes advantage of a race condition in transaction handling, which allows data to be added to a complete transaction that is already scheduled for execution.

Currently, all implementations of the SMB exploits are using the DoublePulsar backdoor, which comprises multiple stages of shellcode, which are detailed in the blog post.