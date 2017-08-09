Over 40% of IT professionals want another general election this year

A survey of 300 IT contactors in the UK has revealed an appetite for another general election to reduce the chances of a hard Brexit.

Research from ClearSky Accounting revealed that about 43% want another general election this year, while 28% think there should not be another election until 2022. The remainder think there should be an election immediately after Brexit is formalised.

This year’s general election, where the Tories lost their majority, was a backlash from the electorate against a so-called hard brexit, which includes leaving the single market and ending free movement.

According to the ClearSky research, 72.4% are in favour of the UK staying in the single market and retaining freedom of movement with the EU.

It found that less than a quarter of IT professionals feel confident they will be supported by the current government.

Derek Kelly, CEO at ClearSky Accounting, said there is clearly significant concern among many IT contractors about leaving the single market.

“IT contractors are often the first to feel the pain in the event of a downturn as it is normally discretionary IT spend that is cut. These tend to be the projects that use a high proportion of IT contractors. The fear is that the so-called cliff edge of a hard Brexit could undermine business investment, which would hit discretionary IT spend,” he said.

He added that IT contractors also value the ability to work in other EU countries. “It is possible that, in the event of a soft Brexit, British IT contractors would retain the opportunity to work in Europe much as they do now.

“On the other hand, a hard Brexit would presumably limit opportunities for EU nationals to work in the UK, which could create more opportunities for British contractors at home.”