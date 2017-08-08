CIO interview: David Ivell, CIO, The Prince’s Trust

Youth charity The Prince’s Trust is driving a digital strategy to support its goal of significantly expanding the organisation’s reach within three years.

Since its foundation in 1976, the trust has already helped 875,000 young people aged 13 to 30 through employability programmes and other initiatives.

Leading the efforts is chief information officer David Ivell – previously CIO at Kew Gardens and the British Film Institute, as well as a senior IT executive at firms such as IBM and Credit Suisse – who says his current employer is “the most ambitious organisation” he has worked for.

“I have used technology to achieve many different things in my career, but our challenge here is to use technology to do something truly extraordinary,” says Ivell. “After all, this is why we got excited by technology in the first place.”

He adds: “The trust creates, probably for the first time for many of our young people, a trusted relationship with someone other than their family – and for many, they don’t even have that.

“This relationship is one that inspires and motivates and gives that injection of energy into life, that first push on the swing that gets them going on their own. Rape, abuse, gangs, drugs and knives are all normal everyday words for us.”

Ivell says his team is creating that trusted relationship, which can only be between two people, but delivered through technology.

“It’s actually a mix of technology and amazing people who want to make a difference by providing the skills and confidence that gets young people who need help into a job, gets them back into education or helps them start a business – all practical outcomes,” says the CIO.

Bridging gaps with technology Despite The Prince’s Trust’s success over 40 years, demand significantly exceeds what it can possibly accommodate for its face-to-face programmes. “That unmet demand is huge – thousands of young people who need help right now,” says Ivell. Technology is key to the charity tackling its challenges, which are vast. For example, there are groups of young people across the UK who cannot be reached in areas where it is not economically feasible to run a programme. “IT strategy is not about technology. It is about people and the change you can make with their ideas and energy” David Ivell, The Prince’s Trust Also, there will be those who want to attend the charity’s programmes but have other time pressures, such as single parents or young offenders. Some young people are socially removed, with mental health issues that might prevent them from attending in-person programmes. “Even in the time between identifying the right programme for those placed and that programme starting, we lose too many,” says Ivell. “Four weeks in a chaotic life, maybe in a frightening place waiting for something to start, is just too long. This is where innovation, ambition and our digital strategy come in.” Using technology, the trust’s ambition is to be able to reach out to an additional 50,000 young people online in significantly reduced timescales. Core to this will be the creation of a trusted relationship with an online mentor, which motivates the young people until the trust secures them a job or helps them start their own business. Some 15,000 e-mentors will provide chunks of time to support young people until that practical outcome is achieved, take them through the trust’s online programmes and provide pastoral care. “This isn’t about measuring how many people have accessed our content; this is about measuring success by a life-changing moment,” says Ivell. “IT strategy is not about technology, it is about people and the change you can make with their ideas and energy.”

Delivering at speed To deliver the trust’s digital plans, Ivell’s team is using a rapid prototyping development methodology, dubbed Prince’s Trust Online, to build its strategy and deliver at scale and pace. According to the CIO, the methodology allows the charity to use a test-learn-adapt approach in which the content, experience, platform and online mentoring are all being tested at scale and refined in real time. This approach also enables the team to quickly identify how the business will need to adapt because of the change process, as well as where the bottlenecks are and what technology is needed to bypass them. “We took technology components off the shelf and put them in our business, and rather than evaluate, we asked the business to tell us how it would make them work,” says Ivell. “We have worked with organisations around the world that are seen as leaders in the e-mentoring space and have learnt from others.” Towards the end of last year, The Prince’s Trust was piloting various components of its online platform, including the technology, the mobile app and the business processes required to find and recruit thousands more people to work as online mentors. At the start of 2017, end-to-end processes were tested, as well as learning, refining, adapting and piloting in Northern Ireland, Scotland and London. The final product was launched at London Tech Week in June. “We launched one year to the day after kicking off our digital strategy with a keynote address, and by July we met our month target within four days,” says Ivell, adding that the charity had to drastically scale back its marketing efforts because of “off-the-scale demand” prompted by the app.

External partners To support the small team of fewer than 25 people, a diverse ecosystem of external partners works with the trust. As well as ARM, which provides technical architecture resources, key IT partners are Oracle and HPE, along with Atos and Capgemini. Other key partners include JP Morgan, which develops the trust’s programme assessment for young people; RBS, which develops its enterprise programme; Deloitte, responsible for developing the charity’s mentor and young people matching scheme; and Accenture, which helps develop the employability programme. “Our strategy is also about how we maximise our strength through other technologists who believe in what we do,” says Ivell. The trust’s IT is based on a mix of on-premise and cloud infrastructure, but software as a service will be a preferred route going forward wherever possible. “The value we add is not in the technology itself, but in its application for business growth,” says Ivell. “We know what we are good at. “As technologists, we never got into technology to help fix someone’s printer. The support we get from others in our industry is to change lives – and our business partners believe that, too.”

